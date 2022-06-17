Graham Middle School receives national recognition for STEM, career learning program

“Our staff has worked hard to provide intentional pre-pathway learning experiences for our students here at GMS that expose our students to future opportunities, regardless of the field in which they enter,” said Principal Nick Guidera. “Not only is Project Lead The Way coursework an opportunity, but it is also an expectation for our students. We prove that by having all students in these intentional learning environments, not just those who are ‘accelerated or advanced’ and that is something special.”

A PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors those committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Graham Middle School had to meet the following criteria: