Global Impact student places second in anti-vaping video contest

The winners, chosen through adult and youth judging panels as well as public voting to determine the People’s Choice winner, received a scholarship paid into the Ohio 529 College Savings Award, College Advantage. The student winners included:

First place and people’s choice - “The Secret Ingredients in Your Vape” by Ella Langenderfer, a graduate of Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo, won a total of a $12,000 scholarship.

Second place - “Anti-Vaping Campaign Illustration” by McCutcheon, won a $5,000 scholarship.

Third place - “Anti-Vaping Rap” by Max Murch, Collin Johnson and Grayson Passia, graduates of New Albany High School in New Albany, won a $3,000 scholarship to be split between winners.

The scholarship can be used for any higher education expenses at any federally accredited, four-year college or university, two-year community college, trade or vocational school, apprenticeship, or certificate program across the country. If a student decides not to pursue further education, the award can be used for another purpose.

McCutcheon said it feels unbelieve to win.

“It was definitely worth the wait and I’m so glad I got to create something with my art that would not only help others, but also help me in the future as a graphic designer,” she said.

McCutcheon plans to continue going to Clark State College, where she has been taking classes since she was a sophomore through GISA’s College Credit Plus program, and doesn’t have long until she receives her associates degree in graphic design.

The winning videos can be viewed on the ODH website.