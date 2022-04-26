Global Impact exploring expansion opportunities with local college, new career paths

Administrators are working to take the next steps needed to plan and implement several expansion initiatives, officials announced in a release. These include a facilities project in partnership with Clark State College and the addition of new career paths to the school’s curriculum such as aerospace and aviation technology.

“After discussing workforce development trends with both state and local leaders and also identifying ways to improve the student experience at Global Impact, it became evident that the success of our school has also led to limitations in terms of facilities and curriculum,” said Founding Director Joshua Jennings. “Our goal in exploring these expansion opportunities is to prepare our students for the workforce that awaits them upon graduation while also creating the best learning environment possible.”