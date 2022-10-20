Gammon House, Library to host pop-up exhibit

October has special weeks devoted to recognizing awareness of mental illness awareness and depression, which ties into the exhibit’s timeliness.

The Gammon House has used the “Together We Rise!” theme in many of its events including those at the annual Juneteenth celebrations, which were expanded into several days this past summer. While sponsoring many events on the Gammon House’s grounds at 620 Piqua Place in Springfield, this is the first real attempt to present an event tying into its values offsite. Hall said to expect others.

“It’s for us to move further as a society,” Hall said. “There’s a continuing theme of togetherness.”

While the Gammon House’s historical value is unique for its place as one of the only Ohio Underground Railroad locations still standing, its facility was too small for the exhibition, and organizers reached out to library director William Martino and public relations manager Allison Peck, who were enthusiastic to host.

The two sides have worked together previously, and the rotunda had the proper space capacity to accommodate a large exhibit that can accommodate multiple visitors and already has a steady customer base visiting it and can discover the exhibit.

“We’re elated to have this partnership,” said Hall.

All the programs associated with the exhibit are also free, open to the public and presented at the library. Thursday’s opening ceremony will include comments by planning committee members, community partners and local leaders. Spoken word readings and live music along with light refreshments will be provided.

At 1 p.m. Friday, an educational program on the history of the Gammons will be presented by Gammon House board members.

Saturday, 12:30-3 p.m. is the Together We Rise Youth Summit and Resource Fair, open to youths ages 11-18. Organized by the Southern Gateway Neighborhood Association, it will allow participants to have conversations with community leaders about their experiences and challenges.

It will have breakout sessions, lunch will be provided and community partner organizations who offer or support mental health-related services will be available.

“This is a good chance for youths the have a safe space to express opinions and be with professionals,” said Hall.

The exhibit will wrap up at 2 p.m. Sunday with the presentation, “The Art of Healing: Community Discussion on Mental Health” in partnership with the Fudge Foundation and presented by Dion Green, who will lead the conversation relating to trauma, grief and recovery.

Green is a survivor of the 2019 mass shootings in Dayton, where his father was killed in the attack.

The exhibit and related events were made possible by a City of Springfield grant and other donations.

“We’re extremely excited to share all of this with the Springfield community,” Hall said.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/GammonHouseoh/.