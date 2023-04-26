BreakingNews
Funeral services set for Springfield High School teacher, coach
Funeral services set for Springfield High School teacher, coach

Funeral services have been set for a Springfield High School teacher and coach who died last weekend.

Daniel “Danny” Dellapina, 52, died Saturday, April 22, according to his obituary.

“Danny was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, teacher, and coach,” his obituary said.

Dellapina was a special education teacher in the district, according to its website.

Dellapina is survived by his mother, Ardath Dellapina; his daughters, Taylor, Madison and Sydney Dennis; his brothers, Mike and Tim; his sisters, Kris, Terri and Maria; and nephews and nieces.

The family will have visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St.

The burial service will begin at noon Saturday at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of life from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Simon Kenton Inn, 4690 Urbana Road.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Dellapina Scholarship Fund in c/o The Springfield Foundation.

