Clark State, Braxton Miller Foundation partner to offer scholarships, summer program

“One of my greatest passions is being involved in my community and teaching kids how to become the best version of themselves,” Miller said. “Springfield is my hometown. I am excited to provide kids in this community an opportunity to learn about and get involved with STEM and the technology that will change their world for the better.”

This is not the first year of the program, which has been around for over 30 years, but is the first time the college and foundation have partnered for it.

Lashonda Miller, executive director of the Braxton Miller Foundation, said they’re proud to partner with the college on the STEM camps and plan to do it each year.

“The Braxton Miller Foundation has always desired to be intentional in who we work with to increase STEM exposure to the kids of Springfield. Partnering with Clark State, which has a well-established and respected presence in the community, is an excellent way for us to get the most extensive reach possible in our STEM exposure,” she said.

All CTK courses and activities are not graded, encourage the student’s personal growth and development, and provide opportunities for them to explore new areas of interest and cultivate skills. The schedule will include courses such as drones, crime scenes, aerospace science, survival techniques, pre-nursing, improv theatre, advance manufacturing, athletic science, historical walking tours and medical mysteries.

“Braxton and I understand that exposure to and learning about technology changes a child’s life. We also recognize that hands-on, in-the-field learning is the best way to spark curiosity in a child. We are excited we have an opportunity to bring such a fantastic STEM opportunity to the kids in the Springfield area,” Lashonda Miller said.

Classes are offered in week-long sessions June through July, with the first one starting on June 5.

The college will award full scholarships to support low-income students and scholar recipients to help with the cost of the program, in which the foundation is supporting scholarships for 27 students. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and recipients will be notified within a week of their application submission.

The deadline to apply is one week before the camp starts. For a list of courses, registration and scholarship applications, visit https://www.clarkstate.edu/academics/youth-outreach-programs/college-for-kids-and-teens.