Four hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash in Springfield Twp.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

A 2008 Chrysler Aspen, driven by Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield, was traveling westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Chrysler struck a white 2006 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound head on, according to an OSHP Springfield Post press release.