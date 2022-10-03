Four hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash in Springfield Twp.

Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Twp. early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
A 2008 Chrysler Aspen, driven by Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield, was traveling westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Chrysler struck a white 2006 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound head on, according to an OSHP Springfield Post press release.
The Camry was driven by Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, WVa., who had two passengers: Mark Lafferty, 20, of Lost Creek, and Jake Lemensky, 20, of Springfield, according to the Springfield Post.
All three people in the Camry were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter with serious injuries, according to OSHP. Their conditions are unknown.
Herrera-Guzman was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center by Harmony Twp. EMS for treatment of injuries, according to OSHP. His condition is unknown.
All involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the release.
Springfield Twp., Harmony Twp. and Mad River Twp. Fire and EMS, along with the Clark County Ohio Department Of Transportation, assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by OSHP’s Springfield Post.
