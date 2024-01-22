Former Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland: ‘He led with his heart’

Mayor Rob Rue said despite their political differences, he and Copeland worked together remarkably well, sharing a common interest and passion for the city and its citizens.

“This whole position as a commissioner and mayor is a nonpartisan role and making decisions that are best for Springfield was what I saw Warren do, the way he saw being best for Springfield, and now I will continue to make decisions as I saw him, but the way I feel is best for Springfield with the commission,” Rue said.

Rue succeeded Copeland following his retirement and served as assistant mayor on the city commission before his election as mayor.

Rue said he met with Copeland in 2016 when he decided he wanted to get into politics, and the then-mayor gave him important advice. He said Copeland was a very compassionate person who always worked with the commission to reach a consensus that would best serve Springfield.

“He led with his heart,” Rue said.

Copeland cared deeply for his community and was often seen at city events, Rue said.

“Warren always showed up,” he said.

Rue asked that anyone in Springfield flying flags lower them to half-staff for five days in remembrance.

Copeland was a religion professor and the director of urban studies at Wittenberg University, and he received the Distinguished Teaching Award in 1995, according to the release. He was named faculty director of the Center for Civic and Urban Engagement, now called the Hagan Center, in 2008.

He and wife Clara Coolman Copeland, a retired city schools kindergarten teacher, have been married since 1965. The two are parents to three children and have seven grandchildren.

Copeland had been admitted to the hospital in October to address an illness and receive rehab. A recent post said he had been placed in hospice care.

Copeland authored two books and in 1997 he edited and authored a study on Springfield titled “Updating the Dream.” In 2009, his reflections on his tenure in city government, “Doing Justice in Our Cities: Lessons in Public Policy from America’s Heartland,” was published.

