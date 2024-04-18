Former Kenton Ridge school demolished, Northeastern will be later

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Northridge was demolished in February, and community members were also able to take bricks from that building.

A date for demolition for Northeastern is not yet decided, but bricks will be available after that as well.

“The demolition of the old Northeastern building involves additional complexities, as we are currently awaiting approvals from various organizations before proceeding. This process ensures that all regulatory requirements are met and that the project is carried out safely and responsibly,” said Steffanie Stratton, communications representative.

The commemorative bricks at the old Kenton Ridge and Northeastern buildings are also being relocated. Those at Kenton Ridge will be moved to a memorial garden on the new Kenton Ridge campus, and the Northeastern bricks will be placed in the new “Jet Pride” Plaza area with the Lear 25 in front of the Northeastern school building.

At the end of last year, the district partnered with GovDeals to auction off Rolling Hills Elementary School and Northridge School, which were no longer needed after the district completed two new pre-K-12 buildings for Northeastern and Kenton Ridge students.

Rolling Hills, located at 2613 Moorefield Road, was a 52,428-square-foot school building with 29.39 acres of land. It was originally constructed in 1974 with additions in 1997.

Northridge, located at 4445 Ridgewood Road E., was a 75,454-square-foot school building on 29.49 acres of land. The one-story school was originally constructed in 1961.

The auction for these two buildings had to be voided because GovDeals failed to provide legal notification. This means that a paid advertisement of the sales were not placed in the legal notices section of the News-Sun, so everything became null and void.

Because of this, the district planned to redo the legal sale process in the future for Rolling Hills and the Northridge properties.

“We are out to bid on the demolition (when construction companies bid on the project) of the Rolling Hills building because of its deterioration” Stratton said. “We are working with our attorney on the legal sale of the properties after the demolition of Rolling Hills is complete.”

To bid on the project, construction companies must submit a proposal to the client outlining the estimated cost, project plan, timeline and other relevant details. Each bidder prepares a bid document with this information, and the client evaluates the proposals to determine the best fit for their needs.