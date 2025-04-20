Five generations: From 3 months to 88 years, Donnakers cherish family time

Franklin Donnaker’s family now includes his son Franklin E. “Ed” Donnaker, Jr., grandson Jason Donnaker Sr., great-grandson Jason M. “JJ” Donnaker Jr. and great-great grandson Denali.

The Donnaker men all hail from Springfield and still live in Ohio.

“It is something that you don’t see often,” Ashley Donnaker, wife of Jason Donnaker, said about having five generations of the family together at once. “And Jason’s grandfather gets to enjoy yet another generation! Frank was so excited to meet Denali.”

Donnaker said the family sees each other throughout the year and at holidays, too. They enjoy cooking out and traveling together.

Ashley and Jason said the Donnakers are carrying on the family name, but also family values, focused on work ethic and Christian faith.

Franklin and his late wife Marilyn were key players in the establishment of the Hustead Fire Department.

“Franklin was in the military and he was a first responder. Marilyn was home with the kids when they were young and was the dispatcher for the fire department,” Ashley said. “The kids remember the Red phone and remember they were not allowed to touch it.”

Franklin also worked as a foreman for Miami Patterson and retired after 39 years of service.

He served as the assistant chief for the Hustead squad/fire for three years and was with the department for 36 years.

“He always said, ‘It’s not about how much you make, it’s what you do with what you make,’ ” Jason said. “He did a lot of investing and retired at 55.”

Once retired, Franklin and Marilyn enjoyed trips to Alaska and were snowbirds for many years in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Jason said Franklin and Marilyn passed on their love for gardening and canning to their children and grandchildren, who continue to share the knowledge.

“And you can ask any of them … the spaghetti sauce is better when it’s from the garden,” Ashley said.

Jason also joked that genetically, the Donnaker men tend to pass along their large ears.

“We all have big ears,” Jason said with a laugh. “Everybody points out our ears.”

Jason also said most of Franklin’s immediate family passed away in their 50s and 60s.

When the family told him he was going to be a great-great grandfather, Franklin said, “I can’t believe I made it to see it!”