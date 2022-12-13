First Springfield mini youth summit summit today

Stephen Massey, the founder of Awakenings and director of Citilookout will talk about health and trauma recovery services available.

“We know the value of investing in our youth,” Massey said.

He said engaging students creates a sense of ownership and equity and helps them toward career paths and adulthood.

“We are excited about the work we have planned to make impact on our future leaders of the community which I love,” Massey said.

Students will have a learning lunch at COhatch before the event is set to end about 2:30 p.m.

Massey credited CTC Superintendent Michelle Patrick and Pamela Noeth, senior director of curriculum, and Clark State’s Crystal Jones, vice president for marketing and diversity, for working with Awakenings on the program.

CTC is launching a really interesting program with high school students called Keys to the County. Similar to Leadership Clark County, Keys to the County is a partnership between Springfield-Clark CTC, Clark State, Citilookout and Awakenings of Clark County.

This program was designed to give student leaders from CTC, a picture of the “keys” or an “inside look” at the leadership of Clark County and the City of Springfield.

On Tuesday, December 13th, students will meet at Clark State College, where they will get to meet and ask questions of a panel of Clark State business professionals and educators. Next, they will move on to City Hall, where they will speak with the city leaders, judges, and other community leaders. They will finish the day with lunch and an exploration of the CoHatch.

Stephen Massey, from Citilookout and Awakenings of Clark County, is the key organizer of this event, along with a planning committee from Clark State and Springfield-Clark CTC. 55 students will attend the program and receive a Certificate of Recognition for their outstanding contributions to Springfield-Clark CTC.

Awakenings is a consulting and coaching agency that offers help in social justice strategic planning, restorative practices, inmate reentry, substance abuse coaching, college skill prep, and domestic violence support.

For more information about Awakenings of Clark County and Citilookout Trauma Recovery Center, call Massey at 937 450-3158 or visit citilookout.org and awakeningsclarkco.com.