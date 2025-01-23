First Financial Bank donates $472K to community groups

Roddell McCullough, the bank’s chief corporate responsibility officer, said they want to see clients and communities thrive, which is done in part by continuing to create opportunities.

“Hamilton and Butler County will always be a source of pride as the place where First Financial opened its doors for the first time,” he said.

First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation made donations to 37 organizations in the city of Hamilton and throughout Butler County in 2024, including a collective $285,000 to the Hamilton Community Foundation and $11,500 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton.

Hamilton Community Foundation President and CEO John Guidugli said the partnership with the bank has served “to create positive change” in the city. He said the foundation through First Financial’s support is creating “substantial financial opportunities throughout Butler County.”

“Both organizations are committed to making our community stronger through impactful investments in the people and organizations that make Butler County a great place to call home.”

In 2023, as First Financial Bank celebrated its 160th anniversary, it donated $160,000 to the Hamilton Community Foundation, with an additional $42,500 given to local nonprofits through the First Financial Grant Campaign.

First Financial Bank was founded as the First National Bank of Hamilton. It opened for business on High Street less than a week after being granted its charter in August 1963. The bank had a few name changes over the years, but became First Financial Bancorp in 1983. Today, it’s one of the largest banking institutions in Greater Cincinnati.

BROWN REAPPOINTED TO FINANCIAL BOARD

First Financial Bank President and CEO Archie Brown has been reappointed to another three-year term to the Board of Directors of the Cincinnati Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

The re-appointment was effective Jan. 1, the day after his previous three-year term expired.

“I am proud to represent the economic interests of the communities and businesses in our region and look forward to helping shape important policies in the coming years,” he said.

The Cleveland Fed is one of the 12 banks of the Federal Reserve System. Its Cincinnati branch serves the Cleveland Fed’s stakeholders in southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky.