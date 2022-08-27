First ‘Chalk the Walk’ to emphasize awareness of drug overdoses

Prevention resources will be available, 4:30-6:30 p.m. including free Narcan along with training on how to use it. The day will be rounded out with a remembrance walk at 7:30.

The first event was planned for a year ago, but a rainstorm forced it to be combined later with the first A Night of Hope event in September. A similar event has been successful in Lucas County for several years and Clark wanted to create a local version.

Besides remembrance, the goal includes bringing awareness to the ongoing problem, which has remained steady in the Springfield community.

“People may hear the message but may not pay attention and this also gives people the opportunity to remember loved ones,” Clark said. “It’s still a problem and hopefully we can get the word out annually every Aug. 31.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/clarkcountysac/

The presenting groups will combine again for the second annual A Night of Hope: Celebrating Recovery, Treatment and Prevention on Sept. 14 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.