Fire marshal called to barn fire in Clark County; North Hampton Road closed

Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire on North Hampton Road in Bethel Twp. on Friday, June 25, 2021. BILL LACKEY / STAFF
Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire on North Hampton Road in Bethel Twp. on Friday, June 25, 2021. BILL LACKEY / STAFF

News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A fire marshal is responding to a barn fire on North Hampton Road in Clark County.

Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the barn fire in the 900 block of North Hampton Road Friday afternoon, including Bethel Twp., Springfield Twp. and Pike Twp.

The fire closed both directions of North Hampton Road.

A neighbor told a Springfield News Sun reporter that the barn was not being used and didn’t have electricity.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

