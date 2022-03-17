Hamburger icon
Fire destroys trailer in German Twp. in Clark County

Springfield-area fire departments responded to a fire today that destroyed a double-wide trailer in the Chateau Estates in German Twp.



10 minutes ago

Springfield-area fire departments responded to a fire today that destroyed a double-wide trailer in the Chateau Estates in German Twp.

When fire crews arrived around 1:30 p.m., the trailer on Folk Ream Road was engulfed in flames.

No one was in the trailer at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Police at the scene obtained a man and were questioning him. The first is under investigation, but fire officials said it is considered an arson.

Firemen from Pike Twp. and German Twp. fire department helped put out the fire.

