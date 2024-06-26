Favorite tunes, tributes at Summer Arts Festival this week

Motown founder Berry Gordy had a knack for finding talented artists and among the legends portrayed as part of this revue will be The Temptations; The Supremes; Mary Wells; Tammi Terrell; Marvin Gaye; The Four Tops; Smokey Robinson and the Miracles; and Martha and the Vandellas.

Thursday is a family-oriented night with a chance to dive into Disney classics with The Little Mermen – The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band that will include decades of choices from “Mary Poppins” and “The Little Mermaid” to newer favorites “Frozen” and “Encanto.” The group was a hit with Festival audiences on its first appearance here in 2022.

Brass Tracks Band has been a frequent Summer Arts Festival attraction over the years with its horn-based sound. Friday will mark their annual appearance with high-energy tributes to Earth, Wind & Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chicago and other rock ‘n roll, rhythm and blues and funk classics.

One of the bands that had the pulse of pop in the 1980s will be Saturday’s performers – The Heart of Rock and Roll – The Tribute to Huey Lewis and The News. The group had a positive response during its 2021 show, and will bring the hits like “The Power of Love” and “I Want a New Drug” and a few covers of other hits.

Rounding out the week on Sunday is a festival newcomer that also defined music in the 1980s, the most successful pop duo of all time with Big Bam Boom – America’s Hall and Oates Tribute Band. As the original group has split, this tribute will make your dreams come true with some of the best of the duo’s 34 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

All shows will begin at 8 p.m. Attendees can set up their lawn chairs or blankets for that evening’s performance starting at 6 a.m.

Another feature this week is the pre-show Sip of Summer Wine-Down at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the west terrace. Several wines will be available for purchase, and Andy Fox will perform live, 6-7:30 p.m.

Audiences are reminded that due to the July Fourth holiday, week five of the festival will not begin until Friday, July 5 featuring Moving with the Ladies of Song – A Dance Celebration.

For more information on the Summer Arts Festival, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.