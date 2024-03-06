Donations sought for Matthew Yates Memorial Basketball Tournament, scholarship fund

Donations are being sought for the upcoming Matthew Yates Memorial Basketball Tournament and scholarship fund that supports local college students.

Tracy Yates, wife of fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, is looking for donations for the event that will be held at 9 a.m. on April 6 at Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Road in New Carlisle.

“Deputy Matthew Yates loved the game of basketball. From his days playing at Hayward Middle School and South High School to his recreation league and pick-up games with friends, Matt was always up for a game of hoops,” Tracy Yates said.

Deputy Yates was shot and killed on July 24, 2022, in the line of duty. The Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship was created in his honor, and it benefits local students attending Clark State College pursing a career in law enforcement, criminal justice or corrections.

To help fund the scholarship, family and friends are hosting this second annual tournament, which is now full with 22 teams. In 2023, about $16,500 was raised from the first event, and $4,000 was awarded to students in the first semester.

“We are asking for your help to make this annual event a success,” Tracy Yates said.

She said she is looking for donation of items such as gift cards, gift baskets or company branded items that will be raffled off; concession items such as bottled water, pop, Gatorade, chips and candy that will be sold the day of the event; and monetary donations. All proceeds from the event will benefit the scholarship fund.

For questions or to make a donation, contact Tracy at yatesmemorial@yahoo.com.

