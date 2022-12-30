BreakingNews
Family-owned Springfield pharmacy location closing

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
31 minutes ago
Whitacre Pharmacy, in business since 1910, will continue to operate two other locations

A Springfield family-owned pharmacy is closing one of its three locations.

Whitacre Pharmacy at 1574 Lagonda Ave. is temporarily closing, the business said, with the shop’s final day today.

The business is experiencing staffing issues and will be merging the Lagonda Avenue pharmacy with its South Limestone Street location. Lagonda’s employees will be moving to that branch, according to Whitacre’s business manager, Julie McBride.

In the new year, the business will regroup and make decisions about the future of the location, McBride said.

ExploreYear in review: The most-read Springfield News-Sun stories of 2022

“The Lagonda Whitacre Pharmacy has outgrown its current location,” the business said in a statement to customers on papers distributed at the Lagonda Avenue store. “To better the customer experience, we will be moving to the South Limestone Street location.”

Whitacre Pharmacy has been operating in Springfield since 1910, according to the business. The pharmacy also operates a location on East Main Street.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

