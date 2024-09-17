Fall author series happening at Clark County library through October

“Curl up with good books from talented local and regional authors who will bring their books to life through engaging presentations and unique perspectives,” said Catie Stewart, adult programming coordinator, who also reached out to and coordinated with all of the authors. “Our Fall Author Series invites you to delve into compelling stories, interactive discussions, behind-the-scenes glimpses into their writing processes, and to meet the voices behind the words.”

This is not the first time for the fall author series, but “it’s the first time in a good while” that they’ve had a series of authors at the library, said Allison Peck, public relations manager.

“The library has played host to various authors in the past, probably most notably with our Speaker Series, and our Springfield Writers Local Author Fair. We’re slowly building back up our programming offerings, after COVID,” she said.

The library will host a variety of topics such as “the power of democracy to captivating Ohio true crimes to intriguing fictional murder mysteries.” The series will include:

* Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.: Wittenberg political science professor John R. Baker will explore his newest book “Strengthening American Democracy: Reflection, Action, and Reform.” The book aims to combat the disturbing trajectory towards “democratic deconsolidation” and offers readers the tools to engage in and aspire towards a more responsive and accountable democracy.

* Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.: Journalist Philip Eil will unravel the mid-2000s true crime investigation of the Pill Mill Killer, the Ohio doctor who illegally prescribed millions of painkillers resulting in the deaths of at least 13 patients. The book is “Prescription for Pain.”

* Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.: Columbus author Andrew Welsh-Huggins will discuss his newest book “Sick to Death,” the eighth book in his Andy Hayes Mystery series.

Books will be available for purchase at each session. Each program will be held in the Gaier Meeting Room of the main mibrary at 201 S. Fountain Ave.

“We want our patrons to enjoy the series, and that if successful, we hope to bring more events like this to the community,” Peck said.

The library had a circulation of over one million items in 2023 and saw on average over 25,000 visitors a month.