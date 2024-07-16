Fair food is fine at times, but these tips can help those watching their diets

I learned early on in my time at EFNEP that these treats are called “sometimes food.” It is fine to eat them occasionally, but not a good idea to indulge every day.

If you are watching your diet, and plan on visiting fairs this summer, don’t despair. There are ways to make healthy food choices and still have fun:

Don’t arrive hungry. I have heard people say that they chose not to eat all day so they would be able to eat more at the fair. If you are watching what you eat, a better choice would be to eat before you go and limit your food to a few treats instead of grazing all day.

Pack some healthy snacks with you. Raw almonds, fresh fruit and veggies, and healthy cereal bars can help you get through the day until you want to pick out something special to eat.

Go early in the morning, when you may be less likely to be enticed by bad food choices.

Drink plenty of water. Stay hydrated.

Check out all the offerings and then choose a couple you really want.

Share with someone else. Do you really need to eat that giant foot-long Coney all by yourself?

According to the Calorie King website, fair food can range from 400-1,300 calories and 20-60 grams of fat per serving. Iowa State Extension experts say a 150 pound person must walk one mile to burn off a serving of cotton candy, three miles for a cheese-on-a-stick, four miles for a corn dog, and five miles for a fried candy bar. Other ways to make better choices are to look for grilled foods (not fried), sandwich wraps, kebabs, corn on the cob and sweet treats like fresh fruit, frozen yogurt, smoothies, and small portions of ice cream.

If you get home from the fair and you feel cheated that you didn’t get to eat everything you wanted —I understand. That’s why I have included some healthy versions of traditional fair food. Give them a try. You might find that you like them just as much.

Hope to see you at the Clark County Fair: July 19-July 26, 2024

Grilled Turkey Gyros

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

12 ounces uncooked turkey breast

¼ cup finely chopped onion

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon fine dry bread crumbs

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 whole wheat pita bread rounds

1 recipe Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce (see below)

1 cup thinly sliced cucumber

1 cup diced tomato

Directions

For patties, combine turkey breast, onion, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, coriander, cumin, salt and pepper. Shape into 12 patties. Brush all sides with olive oil.

Wrap pita bread rounds in foil.

Grill patties and foil wrapped pita bread on an uncovered grill.

Place three patties on each pita bread round. Top with cucumber slices and tomato. Drizzle with cucumber sauce. Fold pitas around fillings; secure with toothpicks.

Cucumber Sauce: In a small bowl combine 1/3 cup plain fat free yogurt, ¼ cup shredded, seeded cucumber, 2 cloves garlic, 1/8 teaspoon salt. Optional: 1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste). Cover and chill for 20 minutes.

Fruity Limeade Slushy

Makes 4 servings

Serving Size: 1 ½ cups

50 calories per serving

Ingredients:

1 lime

3 cups water

4 (2.2 gram) packets low-calorie cherry-limeade drink mix

3 cups ice

2 cups frozen mixed berries

4 lime wedges

Directions:

Finely shred 1 teaspoon peel from the whole lime. Squeeze juice from the lime into blender. Add lime peel, the water, and dry drink mix to lime juice in blender. Cover and blend until drink mix is dissolved. Add ice and mixed berries. Cover and blend until mixture is combined and ice is crushed. Pour into four glasses. Garnish with lime wedges

Stovetop Cocoa Kettle Corn

Makes 2 Servings

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons hot cocoa powder, sweetened

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

¼ cup unpopped popcorn kernels

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine cocoa powder, flaxseed and salt

In a large pot with a lid, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in popcorn to coat with oil. Reduce heat to medium low, cover the pot and cook, shaking occasionally, until the continuous popping sound ends

Transfer popcorn to a large bowl, mist evenly with oil, and sprinkle on cocoa mixture. Serve hot.

Interested in taking free nutrition classes from OSU Extension EFNEP? Contact Nancy Lyons at lyons.489@osu.edu or 937-224-9654.