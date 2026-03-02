Everly Brothers tribute Lightning Express to strike State Theater

Don and Phil Everly’s harmonies and guitars resulted in number one hits with “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.” The duo added 10 more top 10 music chart entries through the early 1960s and continued into the ‘70s before going their separate ways, reuniting several times in later years.

The Everly Brothers would go on to influence country acts to even The Beatles. It’s why Lightning Express founder Jon Wink, who does the Phil Everly tenor with Jesse McNamara taking over as Don Everly, knew this could reach a modern audience, and took their band name from an Everly Brothers song.

“The harmonies are the hook,” Wink said. “When those two voices lock in, it’s timeless. You can feel the audience lean in and then suddenly they’re singing with you.”

The performance will feature more than 30 Everly classics backed by a seasoned rhythm section as they’d have been done in their prime and stories about the music, the brothers and their lasting impact.

“We’re not doing caricatures. We’re honoring the songs. If we recreate the feel and the blend, the rest takes care of itself,” said Wink.

One of the pleasant surprises in 2025 was discovering how many younger people were in the audience. Wink said people will tell them they didn’t realize they knew that many Everly Brothers songs and by the second chorus began joining in, which is fun for the band.

“If you love great harmonies and great songs, this music still hits home,” Wink said. “Springfield showed us that last year. We can’t wait to come back and do it again.”

Tickets cost $12 each. Those interested should purchase early as last year’s show sold out.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to springfieldstatetheater.com.