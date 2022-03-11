Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Those that donate will receive the new green “Giving is Good” t-shirt through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Winter weather and COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact the regional blood supply, and type O is in low supply at the Community Blood Center. CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. CBC needs new platelet, plasma, or double red cell donors.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave. in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Power of the Purse Event

The 2022 Clark County Power of the Purse event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts Center. There will be a silent auction, live auction, entertainment, and food.

Tickets are available for purchase for $50. All proceeds benefit the Clark County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. A total of $25 from each ticket will contribute to the program and is tax deductible. To buy tickets, visit uwccmc.org or call 937-324-5551.

Ticket holders that are not able to attend the new date should contact the United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties.

Northwestern School Musical

Northwestern High School is coming back to the arts scene with the musical Bye Bye Birdie. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 musical, Music man, was shut down on opening night and only performed for parents. There was no musical performed in 2021.

The district was given a donation from the Class of NW 1965 Arts and Humanities Endowment Fund for costumes and sets. Only 10 of the 40 cast members have ever performed in a musical previously.

Bye Bye Birdie is an American musical about fictional pop sensation Conrad Birdie and his final performance before being drafted to the army. He promises a song and a kiss to a typical American teenager on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Northwestern High School. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and $10 for priority seating. They can be purchased at the door or online at nwlschools.org/page/event-box-office-tickets.

Clark County Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

Springfield City Commissioner Kevin O’Neill will talk about his own Springfield family history and his accomplishments and disappointments during his tenure as Springfield City Commissioner.

Masks are optional. Guests are welcome.

Urbana Boosters Raffle

An Urbana Athletic Boosters Reverse Raffle will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave.

Reverse Raffle with a chance to win up to $10,000. Additional games will be played. The cost is $100 a ticket and includes a meal. You can add an extra meal ticket for $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance as only 299 tickets will be sold. You must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Clark State PAC Comedy Night

The Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., will host a comedy night with Chalk de Peace and special guest comedians at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Turner Studio Theater.

Featured comedians include Marcus Combs, Deandre Stringer, Kyle Kemper, and Cap City Comics with the sounds of 3′z Company.

All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status in all areas of the PAC venue.