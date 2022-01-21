Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

For more information, visit mercy.com/news-events/events.

South Charleston Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center will host the Plattsburg United Church of Christ blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at 1715 South Urbana-Lisbon Road in South Charleston.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special-edition “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Communities nationwide are facing blood shortages due to the pandemic. Collecting enough type O blood has been a persistent challenge for CBC. CBC is asking type O, A-negative and B-negative donors to consider making an automated double red cell donation. Many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives as many employees continue to work from home. CBC encourages remote workers to find a local blood drive and donate.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Champaign County Wedding Expo

A Champaign County Wedding Expo, presented by the Champaign County Visitors Bureau, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium, 1512 U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana. Entry into the expo is free.

Are you recently engaged? Have you had to postpone your wedding due to the pandemic and planning for 2022? This expo can help and will have everything and everyone you need to execute your day. There will be over 25 vendors in attendance, including caterers, bakeries, florists, photographers, DJ & entertainment, beauty rentals, venues, accommodations, transportation and more.

For more information, call 937-653-5764 or visitchampaignohio.com.

Masters of Soul

The 2022-23 Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) will show Masters of Soul, presented by the Springfield Arts Council, at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets cost $27.50, $32.50, $37.50 or $42.50. They are available at ticketmaster.com.

Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. With stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups and backed by a live band, the ladies and gentlemen of Masters of Soul will honor the classic sounds of Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Barry White, Sam and Dave, James Brown, and many more.

For more information, visit https://pac.clarkstate.edu.