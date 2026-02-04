Events abound in Springfield for Super Bowl weekend

First Friday: Love Literacy

When: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Downtown Springfield

Description: The monthly First Friday series will have a Love Literacy theme co-presented by Visit Greater Springfield and the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties, marking the 10th anniversary of partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. There will be free kids’ books at some businesses and themed menu drink options at participating restaurants. Admission is free.

Joe Waters Blues

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Telluride Blues Challenge winner Joe Waters will perform as part of Mother’s Winter Blues Weekend. Admission is free.

“Godspell”

When: 7 p.m.

Location: John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St.

Description: Rescheduled due to the weather a week ago, Global Impact STEM Academy will present the musical “Godspell.” Tickets cost $17.82 for adults and $14.70 for students.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Winter Hike

When: 11 a.m.

Location: Buck Creek State Park, 1976 Buck Creek Lane

Description: A naturalist will lead a hike of approximately three miles. Meet at the nature center in the marina. Participants should wear closed toes shoes and dress warmly for the cold weather. Snacks and free hot drinks will be available afterwards.

Grapes & Escapes

When: 6 p.m.

Location: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Grapes & Escapes fundraiser will have the theme “The Masquerade of the French Quarter” that encourages attendees to wear a mask and dress in black in the spirit of Mardi Gras and Bourbon Street. The evening will include a cocktail hour, a themed menu on the Kuss Auditorium stage, dancing and a live auction. Tickets cost $125 each.

Epic Karaoke Night with Horton Hobbs

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A night of epic lighting, sound and memories set to karaoke. Admission is free.

Arm Bar Pro Wrestling: Awakening

When: 7 p.m.

Location: The Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High St.

Description: Awakening is an eight-competitor, one-night invitational tournament in which participants are hand-selected with a champion to be crowned at the end. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under.

Open Mic Night

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: An open mic night will feature different performers each half-hour until 11 p.m.

Shaun Booker Dam-mit Band

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Columbus Blues Hall of Famer, 2023 Columbus Blues Challenge winner and 2024 International Blues Challenge finalist Shaun Booker will bring the Dam-mit Band to perform original rock n’ blues songs to dance to as part of Mother’s Winter Blues Weekend. Admission is free.

RockStar

When: 8 p.m.

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: ‘80s hair metal/hard rock band RockStar will perform hits from Van Halen, Poison, Bon Jovi, KISS and more live.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Super Bowl LX Watch Party

When: 5 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Experience the biggest game of the year between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on the biggest screen in town including pregame, kickoff at 6:30 p.m., commercials and the Bad Bunny halftime show. There will be food available from Joe Joe’s Barbecue food truck, full bar service and concert-quality sound. There will also be cornhole available. Admission is free.