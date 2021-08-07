Enon sets fire hydrant-flushing schedule through October

The village of Enon will be flushing fire hydrants in the coming months.
During September and October, the Enon water works department will flush fire hydrants in the village and west Enon estates, according to the village’s Facebook page.
All Enon water works customers are advised to check their water before doing laundry as there may be some discoloration to the water between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during those days.
If requested, a special rust-removing detergent will be available to residents at no charge, the post stated.
“The posted five-week flushing schedule is divided into various neighborhood locations with street signage to alert the public when flushing occurs. This permits the residents to avoid activities such as laundry, bathing, dish washing, and/or food preparation, during these posted dates. Allowing the expected rusty water to run from faucets will clear up the water within minutes so that normal household activities may resume,” said Steve Durall of the Enon Water Department.
There are several reasons to have an annual hydrant flushing, according to Durall. Hydrant flushing clears the system of rusty sediments; it flushes dead-end hydrants that need to have sediments removed; it flushes hydrants that have an abnormally rapid flow of water caused by water main breaks and fire suppression activities, which stir up sediment and cause rusty water; and it helps with general hydrant maintenance.
For more information, contact the Enon water works department at 937-864-7870.
The hydrant flushing schedule will be:
Sept. 7-10: Old Enon, Lincolnshire, Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park, Start Indian Mound.
Sept. 13-17: Finish Indian Mound, Augustus Plat.
Sept. 20-24: South Enon Estates, Kingswood Estates, Indian Valley Estates.
Sept. 27-Oct. 1: Timber Valley, Spring Lake, Willow Hills Estates, Start Houck Meadows.
Oct. 4-8: Finish Houck Meadows, West Enon Estates.