Enon Santa Parade ‘always a magical experience’

The Santa Parade is simple. One of the fire trucks is covered quite literally with bright blinking Christmas lights. Santa and Mrs. Claus take their honored place on top of the truck near the back.

There is no need to worry about their safety because the jolly couple is carefully secured with belts and tie downs. Both are wearing layers of clothing. I was told that sometimes they even borrow turn out gear to wear under their fur trimmed red velvet costumes if it’s really cold.

Accompanied by EMS Squads playing holiday music, the decorated fire truck drives up and down the streets of Enon and Mad River Township. Children watch for the arrival of the Santa Parade and race the family out the front door to wave at Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

This is one of those holiday events that is equally enjoyed by young and old. Everyone loves running out of the house to wave to the jolly couple or on an icy night waving from a window.

“It’s always a magical experience,” said Ashley Palmer, who lives in Parkridge Acres. Her mother, Melissa Kissel, was babysitting that evening and snapped a photo of 4-year-old Remi Palmer waving to Santa.

“It was her (Remi’s) first time experiencing the Santa Parade, and she absolutely loved it,” said Ashley Palmer, who also said she would like to thank Santa, Mrs. Claus and all the elves.

This long-standing tradition is one of the things that make living in Enon and Mad River Township special.

When it started decades ago the Santa Parade was only one evening and in Enon, but then the subdivisions all over the township asked to be included. Now it takes two nights and the route for each evening is published in advance on Facebook.

Department volunteers post updates as to the bright flashing parade’s location also on Facebook. And other groups post where they have seen the parade.

I’ve seen the Santa Parade in deep snow, icy and in balmy weather. Last year it snowed, but this year it was a tolerable 50 degrees. On Saturday evening they did get caught in a downpour at one point, and the parade was halted while the guests of honor sought shelter. But as soon as the rain stopped, they were on their way to complete their rounds.

The Santa Parade was a big hit again this year. Fire and EMS volunteers should be commended for their holiday gift to the community.

There are 12 more days until Christmas, and the holiday festivities are still going on in Bethel and Mad River townships.

Many of the churches in the community are planning Christmas Eve services. Some have times posted out front. Others you will need to call. Because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, many churches will have more than one service and some will be in the afternoon.

Do take time to check out all the light displays our neighbors have put up. Some are quite impressive, and it is well worth the effort.

Merry Christmas!