Endangered missing adult reported in Urbana

Champaign County authorities are searching for endangered missing adult Ruth Watts, 70, who walked away from her home in Urbana Monday morning. CONTRIBUTED/Ohio Attorney General's Office

16 minutes ago
Authorities are searching for an endangered missing adult in the Urbana area.

Ruth Watts, 70, walked away from her home on East Court Street at 6:30 a.m., according to a press release. She is white, 5′6″, 140 lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black shorts and a yellow or red top with no shoes.

Law enforcement is concerned for Watts’ safety, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

If anyone spots Watts, they should call 911.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.