Endangered missing adult reported in Urbana

Authorities are searching for an endangered missing adult in the Urbana area.
Ruth Watts, 70, walked away from her home on East Court Street at 6:30 a.m., according to a press release. She is white, 5′6″, 140 lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black shorts and a yellow or red top with no shoes.
Law enforcement is concerned for Watts’ safety, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
If anyone spots Watts, they should call 911.
