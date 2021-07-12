Electrical fire causes damage to Springfield Regional Medical Center pharmacy

“The incident was contained to non-patient areas and at no time did the incident impact current patients, visitors or staff on site,” a statement from Mercy Health, which owns the Springfield medical center, said.

Alarms and sprinkler systems were activated, and the Springfield Fire Rescue Division was dispatched to the hospital’s 100 Medical Center Drive location at 12:18 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smith. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Smith said, and no evacuations occurred.