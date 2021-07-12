Electrical fire causes damage to Springfield Regional Medical Center pharmacy

A small electrical fire ignited in the outpatient pharmacy of the Springfield Regional Medical Center early Monday morning, causing water and smoke damage to part of the facility.
“The incident was contained to non-patient areas and at no time did the incident impact current patients, visitors or staff on site,” a statement from Mercy Health, which owns the Springfield medical center, said.
Alarms and sprinkler systems were activated, and the Springfield Fire Rescue Division was dispatched to the hospital’s 100 Medical Center Drive location at 12:18 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smith. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Smith said, and no evacuations occurred.
Chief Smith told the News-Sun that Fire Station 1 arrived on scene minutes later. The fire originated from an electrical malfunction on countertops located within the pharmacy, although the cause of the malfunction is unclear at this time, Smith said.
The fire was contained to the pharmacy, with an activated sprinkler suppressing the fire as firefighters mobilized to the scene. Firefighters forced entry into the pharmacy to extinguish the remaining flames.
The hospital experienced minor water and smoke damage in non-patient areas, Mercy Health stated. Assistant Chief Smith noted the early estimate of damage that resulted from the fire is $8,000, which includes property and pharmacy content.
According to Mercy Health, most areas impacted by the fire were cleaned and back to full operations before the start of the business day, but the hospital’s gift shop and “Meds to Beds” program are closed as crews clean up water damage.
The incident remains under investigation.