Election Day is Tuesday, but only for some Clark County voters

“I do believe that is going to be more than enough,” he said.

Baker said election workers mailed out about 30 ballots for absentee voters, with two-thirds of them back by the middle of last week. He said early in-person voting netted roughly 20 people who came to the board office to cast their ballots as of the middle of last week.

New Carlisle has two renewal issues before voters, meaning taxpayers would pay the same as the currently pay for the measures.

Those issues are a 6-year, 1-mill property tax levy for health services, and a 5-year, 3-mill property tax levy for fire and emergency services.

The Pleasant Twp. issue seeks new money for the fire department with a 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax levy. It would pay for fire and emergency services.

The only other voters in Clark County who can cast ballots are those in one precinct in Mad River Twp. eligible to vote on a Fairborn school issue; plus local liquor sales options in a Bethel Twp. precinct around Dayton-Lakeview Road and a Springfield precinct near Cracker Barrell on Leffel Lane.

Champaign County will not have a special election.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in those precincts and throughout Ohio in areas with issues or races.