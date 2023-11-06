Eastside Springfield development plan for 100 homes scrapped

A planned housing development for Tuttle Road has been abandoned by the developer, according to the Realtor working with D.R. Horton - Indiana LLC.

While a Springfield city spokesperson says city officials have not been notified about the change in plans by the developer, Charlene Roberge, broker and owner of Lagonda Creek Realty LLC, confirmed the project will not be moving forward. No explanation was offered for why plans for the 110 single-family homes at 330 Tuttle Road have been scrapped.

Some housing projects around Ohio and the nation have been stalled or scrapped because of rising interest rates and slowing home sales.

D.R. Horton, according to Springfield city officials who were working with them on the project, is one of the largest residential developers in the country, and the Tuttle Road development would have been their first in the Springfield area.

There were some hurdles from the start, as the developer was forced to modify original plans for the development in response to concerns voiced by the Clark County Community and Economic Development Board and Springfield Engineers Office.

The redrawn changes provided by D.R. Horton included expanded green space, a playground, sidewalks and ponds in response to water drainage issues.

Residents of the area were still vocal in opposing zoning revisions for the development, questioning whether the $240,000 proposed price range for homes was appropriate to the area and if the city could meet infrastructure requirements for all of the new developments planned for the east side of the Springfield community.

City officials have said additional affordable housing is needed to support local economic growth, citing projections for an influx of up to 4,000 jobs being added to the community.

Officials expect the growth of good-paying jobs to drive demand for residential housing, and have approved other housing developments in the eastern quadrant of the city as a result.

Those projects include the Bridgewater subdivision, a development of Ryan Homes, located off south Tuttle Road, with homes starting in the mid-$200,000 price range.

Another development, Melody Parks, is also planned for the area, expected to bring 700 single-family homes, 120 patio homes and 360 multi-family apartments. The site will also include retail, banking, restaurant and other amenities for residents.

Single-family homes in Melody Park will range from $300-$600,000 in price and will be located along East National Road near Bird Road.

Melody Parks has also become somewhat controversial as officials of Springfield Twp. and the Clark-Shawnee School District have objected.

School leaders are concerned about new students to the district and funding to students in the district.

Melody Parks is being developed by Dillin and Borror, with corporate offices located in Columbus.

A public hearing will be held Nov. 21 by the City Commission to consider the developers petition to establish the Melody Parks New Community Authority, which earmarks an assessment of properties in the development to help fund public infrastructure to support the multi-phase project.