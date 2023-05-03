Early results show New Carlisle levy renewals passing

Two renewal levy requests in New Carlisle were passing, according to early unofficial elections results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
The New Carlisle renewal levies were a 6-year, 1-mill property tax levy to supplement the city’s general fund to go toward health services, as well as a 5-year, 3-mill property tax levy for fire and emergency services.
Early results released by the board of elections show more than 81% of voters voted in favor of the fire levy, and almost 63% voted for the health levy.
The fire levy will would cost the owner of a $100,000 house $105 per year, and is expected to generate $240,000 annually. The city’s fire department is funded by levies, which go toward covering salaries of emergency personnel, purchasing equipment for firefighters and funding the purchase of vehicles, among other expenses.
The levy if renewed will continue to cover salaries, staff vehicle upkeep and more. From helmet to boot, it costs roughly $4,000 to equip a firefighter with his or her gear, fire chief Steve Trusty said in April.
The health levy, which would fund health services for New Carlisle residents through the city’s general fund, costs the owner of a $100,000 home $35, and it would generate $76,000 annually.
Renewals cost taxpayers the same as they already are paying and considers property valuations at the time the levy passes.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
