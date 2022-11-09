Rittenhouse extends lead in Clark County Commission race

Acting commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse extended her lead in the Clark County commission race, according to partial, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
As of 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Rittenhouse had more than 54% of votes, with Independent challengers Dale Henry and Tracey Tackett taking home 20.7% and 24,5% of the votes, respectively.
Rittenhouse, of New Carlisle, collected the most votes in the May Republican primary election for the commission race, and Rittenhouse was appointed as acting commissioner in June by the Clark County Commission when Commissioner Rick Lohnes retired before his term expired.
Rittenhouse formerly served as the president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association — the first woman to hold the title in the organization’s nearly 70-year history. She operates agricultural businesses with her husband, where she manages payroll and other administrative responsibilities and also cares for cattle.
She is a graduate of Northwestern High School, and she has degrees in agricultural business and animal science from Clark State College and Ohio State.
Henry served in the U.S. Army, served as the mayor of Springfield and deputy mayor of the city, served on Springfield City Commission, worked at the Clark County Board of Elections Office as deputy director and as a member, and currently serves as president and groundskeeper of the Gammon House in Springfield.
He worked for General Motors for 30 years, aside from his other community involvement. He currently works in the Springfield City School District.
Henry is a graduate of South High School in Springfield, as well as Clark State College and Wright State University.
Tackett has owned and operated Sip and Dipity Paint Bar for nine years. She’s also involved in organizations like the Springfield Arts, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity.
Tackett has worked with the American Cancer Society of Clark County and currently serves as both a national and state representative for the Epilepsy Foundation, a topic of which Tackett is an advocate. Her daughter, Morgan, died in 2019 from complications related to epilepsy.
Tackett is a graduate of Clark-Shawnee High School and JVS, and she holds a degree in political science and organizational leadership from Wittenberg University. She is currently working toward her master’s degree in public policy and leadership.
