Rittenhouse extends lead in Clark County Commission race

She is a graduate of Northwestern High School, and she has degrees in agricultural business and animal science from Clark State College and Ohio State.

Henry served in the U.S. Army, served as the mayor of Springfield and deputy mayor of the city, served on Springfield City Commission, worked at the Clark County Board of Elections Office as deputy director and as a member, and currently serves as president and groundskeeper of the Gammon House in Springfield.

He worked for General Motors for 30 years, aside from his other community involvement. He currently works in the Springfield City School District.

Henry is a graduate of South High School in Springfield, as well as Clark State College and Wright State University.

Tackett has owned and operated Sip and Dipity Paint Bar for nine years. She’s also involved in organizations like the Springfield Arts, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity.

Tackett has worked with the American Cancer Society of Clark County and currently serves as both a national and state representative for the Epilepsy Foundation, a topic of which Tackett is an advocate. Her daughter, Morgan, died in 2019 from complications related to epilepsy.

Tackett is a graduate of Clark-Shawnee High School and JVS, and she holds a degree in political science and organizational leadership from Wittenberg University. She is currently working toward her master’s degree in public policy and leadership.