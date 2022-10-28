Drug takeback day, Halloween events among Clark, Champaign things to do this weekend

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for National Drug Takeback Day, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office will have staff at two locations - the parking lots of both the East District Office, 3130 E. Main St., and Tecumseh High School, 10000 W. National Road. The sheriff’s office will accept all unused and unwanted medications. Drug disposal kits will also be available for residents at the event.

Residents bringing medications can drive up to the parking lot and hand the medications to the deputies and staff at this location. For more information, call 937-521-2068.

Trails & Treats

Trails & Treats will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana near the pool parking lot on the bike path. The event is an afternoon of family-friendly fun. Community members are invited to go through the candy line of businesses and community members passing out candy along the bike path. After you go through the candy line, you can buy food from four Food trucks, have your kids play on the bouncy houses, and listen to the DJ.

Puppy Boo-Looza

A Puppy Boo-Looza will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 State Route 56 in Mechanicsburg. There will be puppy adoptions, trunk or treat, costume contest, porch bazaar, and food and drinks. All adoptions require an approved application and all puppy adoptions must be approved before the event.

PAC Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) will host the performance “Red Herring” at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 2 p.m. on Monday at 300 S. Fountain Ave. Tickets cost $15. This performance is produced by Theresa Lauricella and directed by Paden Frank Performances.

Turner Studio Theatre Three love stories, a murder mystery, and a nuclear espionage plot converge in this noir comedy about marriage and other explosive devices. It’s 1952: America’s on the verge of the H-bomb, Dwight Eisenhower’s on the campaign trail, and I Love Lucy’s on Monday nights. Meanwhile, Senator Joe McCarthy’s daughter just got engaged to a Soviet spy, and Boston detective Maggie Pelletier has to find out who dumped the dead guy in the Harbor - or else lose out on a honeymoon in Havana. A blunt-nosed, sharp-eyed look at love and tying (and untying, and retying) the knot.

Trunk or Treat

The Weidmann Trunk or Treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday in the front parking lot at 700 W. Court St. in Urbana.