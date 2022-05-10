Drive-thru dinner, community kitchen among events in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Explore Enrollment in online schools increase over years due to pandemic

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at two locations this week:

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church: Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 42 N. Main St.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center: Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Wreaths Across America Exhibit

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be at the Pennsylvania House from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Tory & Goodall Lumber Co. Open House

Tory & Goodall Lumber Co. is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 311 Ohio Ave. St. in New Carlisle, to show off its newly renovated showroom and product offerings. Vendor representatives will also be on hand to show products and answer questions. A lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contractors and the public is welcome.

Junior Achievement of Mad River Region Business Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of Mad River Region is having its 31st Business Hall of Fame at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

Ben and Dan Young, from Young’s Jersey Dairy, will be honored as the Hall of Fame Laureates. Greg Rogers, from Link Hellmuth Insurance, is the Spotlight Award winner. Cyclotherapy is the Entrepreneur of the Year award recipient. Speedway/7-11 will be honored as the first “Friend of JA” award recipient for being a longtime supporter and partner. There will also be a rebranding of Junior Achievement’s logo, colors, and messaging. It has not had a rebrand since the 1980′s and are moving to an updated, fresher look with a wider vision.

Junior Achievement of the Mad River Region is also celebrating 65 years of service in its four-county region. It started in Clark County in 1957 and over the last 65 years has added Champaign, Madison, and Logan counties to its service area.

Tickets to the Hall of Fame can be purchased at www.madriver.ja.org/events/hall-of-fame.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post Open House

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post will host an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 4201 Gateway Blvd. in Springfield. Attendees can learn about career opportunities as the OSHP is currently accepting applications. For more information, contact the Southwest Ohio Recruiter, Trooper Jessica McIntyre by visiting statepatrol.ohio.gov or call 1-866-Trooper.