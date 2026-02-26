DHS asks Supreme Court to end TPS for Haiti, other countries

Noem’s request is tied to a case in New York federal district court, Doe v. Noem, that challenges the secretary’s decision to revoke TPS for Syria. A New York judge temporarily halted the revocation, and an appeals court denied the Trump administration’s request to let that go into effect.

The Supreme Court on two occasions reversed a California federal district judge’s attempts to postpone the cancellation of TPS for Venezuela in a similar case. Following the court’s orders, a California appellate court recently allowed TPS designations to end for a few other countries as well, while the lawsuits against the federal government over TPS move forward.

The Trump administration claims Noem followed statutory protocol, consulted with the State Department and factored in a variety of considerations before she concluded that Haiti’s and other countries’ TPS designations were no longer appropriate. The government says her decisions should have been final and are not subject to judicial review by statute.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

In a decision that would impact more than 330,000 Haitian nationals, Noem determined that there are no “extraordinary and temporary conditions” preventing Haitian citizens from returning to their homeland. Haiti’s designation for TPS in 2010 and 2021 were related to extraordinary and temporary conditions stemming first from an earthquake and later from political crisis and violence.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Haitians live in the Springfield area.

Decision still pending in Haiti TPS case

Washington D.C. district court Judge Ana Reyes paused Haiti’s TPS revocation. Reyes said her order preserves the “status quo” as the legal challenge is considered and decided and the Trump administration presented no evidence to make her believe this pause would cause the government “irreparable harm.”

“The court asked the government to identify concrete examples of harm if the termination remains stayed pending litigation,” Reyes wrote. “It could not name one.”

The Trump administration accused Reyes of substituting her own judgment for Noem’s in assessing the conditions of Haiti. Noem continues to insist that revoking TPS for Haiti is in the national interest.

In an opinion and order filed Monday, Reyes refuted some of the claims the federal government made in court filings that asked a District of Columbia appellate court to lift her pause.

Reyes said the government accused her of demanding that Noem consult “some other (unnamed) ‘appropriate’ agency in addition to the State Department” before she made a determination. Reyes said she did not demand this — the TPS statute that Congress approved has this requirement.

Reyes also said the evidence suggests Noem did not even consult with the State Department before she decided to cancel TPS for Haiti.

Haitians in Springfield and across the nation are still waiting for a decision from the District of Columbia circuit court of appeals about whether the court will affirm or reverse Judge Reyes’ ruling postponing the Haiti’s TPS elimination.

This story will be updated.