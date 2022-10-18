2 adults, 2 children injured Springfield Twp. crash; medical helicopter responds

Two adults and two children were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Springfield Twp.
The crash reported around 12:30 p.m. between a Toyota Corolla and Dodge Ram has shut down Upper Valley Pike and closed the westbound lane of state Routes 4/40.
One person cut out of the Toyota suffered critical injuries and was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
The other adult and two children, including a 7-year-old riding in the Corolla, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, crews said.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
