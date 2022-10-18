BreakingNews
2 adults, 2 children injured Springfield Twp. crash; medical helicopter responds
springfield-news-sun logo
X

2 adults, 2 children injured Springfield Twp. crash; medical helicopter responds

News
By
Updated 38 minutes ago

Two adults and two children were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Springfield Twp.

The crash reported around 12:30 p.m. between a Toyota Corolla and Dodge Ram has shut down Upper Valley Pike and closed the westbound lane of state Routes 4/40.

One person cut out of the Toyota suffered critical injuries and was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The other adult and two children, including a 7-year-old riding in the Corolla, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, crews said.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

In Other News
1
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Springfield students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
4
Pike County murder trial Week 6: Wiretaps played for jury
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top