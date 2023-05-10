Crowd at Enon’s The Last Queen watches the new king’s coronation

Patronage from the beginning has been a mix of Britons, military who were once stationed there, travelers who love England and diners who simply enjoy a nice restaurant.

The time delay for the coronation made live watching of the ceremony a bit tricky at 6 a.m. Replays were repeated before and after the Derby and the crowd was festive all day long. Special coronation cupcakes and specially priced drinks were available all day.

When asked Sunday morning what was his favorite part of the coronation, Shergill just shook his head. He hadn’t been able to watch very much without interruption yet. Watching was his big plan for Monday.

“I do look forward to watching the actual crowning again, without interruptions,” he said.

Shergill‘s family tree extends into the Commonwealth: India, and Fiji to be exact,and he was pleased to see the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reading scripture during the ceremony.

He was also very much appreciative of the participation of Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council. She was the first woman to carry the Sword of State in the coronation ceremony. Hers was a significant and central part in the coronation.

Sunday evening The Last Queen continued its festivity with a traditional roast beef dinner served, which was also sold out.

Please join me in wishing King Charles III, and Queen Consort Camilla, all the best for a long, peaceful reign.

And I’m so glad we Americans don’t have to pay for that huge party!