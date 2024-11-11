County commission winner Patterson: Will listen to all, won’t be far right or left

Patterson, a Republican, thanked voters after winning the open commission seat over Democrat Kevin O’Neill on Tuesday, with 67% of the vote, according to final, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections. He will fill the commission seat vacated by Commissioner Lowell McGlothin, who did not seek reelection.

Clark County saw a 71.1% voter turnout on Tuesday, with the majority of voters casting their ballots on election day, though a large number of citizens also voted early.

Patterson was the Clark County health commissioner for about 23 years, with a 34-year career in total. As health commissioner, Patterson worked on passing a countywide levy to fund the newly combined health district. He also managed Anthrax incidents, a mass flu shot clinic that vaccinated more than 7,000 people in one day, H1N1 vaccinations and challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patterson said the county saw a lot of uncontested races in Tuesday’s election, so he was happy to see a lot of interest in the open commission seat in both the primary and the general election.

Patterson faced three opponents in the Republican primary in March —Dave Marshall, local teacher and former campaign worker; Matt Quesenberry, local project manager for a construction engineering company; and William Lindsey, New Carlisle City Council member.

O’Neill served on the Springfield City Commission for 32 years, losing reelection to newcomer Tracey Tackett last year. O’Neill is a Springfield native and Catholic Central graduate. His resume includes serving as a real estate developer/builder, restaurant owner and caterer.

“Clark County citizens couldn’t have lost this race, no matter who they picked because they had two knowledgeable, experienced people with prior government experience as well, so no matter who they picked, they were going to get somebody in here that knew what they were doing,” Patterson said.

Patterson said he knows the community well from his work as health commissioner. He said he knows almost all township trustees, as well as people in government across the county, which will make his transition much easier.

In January, Patterson will begin his four-year term alongside commissioners Melanie Flax Wilt, who was re-elected Tuesday without an opposing candidate, and Sasha Rittenhouse, who is in the middle of her term, and thus was not on the ballot. County Commissioner pay is set by Ohio law based on the population of the county. Clark County Commissioners will make $86,988 in 2025.

The county will soon begin meetings to discuss the 2025 budget, and Patterson said he will attend as many as he can to be prepared come January.

“Now the real work begins,” Patterson said. “Campaigning was the fun part and this is the real work.”

Patterson is focused on work for a new public safety building, which will include a new jail, as well as improving the combined dispatch center.

The incoming commissioner said that Clark County is on its way up.

“What a great time to get on the train, because it’s moving in the right direction,” Patterson said.