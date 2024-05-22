Cottrel: Western Clark County events to mark Memorial Day

This year Memorial Day Monday is May 27, but Memorial Day Weekend begins on Saturday, May 25, which might seem early to some. Mark it on the calendar to not miss it.

A look at Memorial Day weekend events in western Clark County.

North Hampton will celebrate Memorial Day Saturday with a series of activities all day long. Beginning at 7 a.m. the North Hampton Lions Club breakfast will be served at Asbury United Methodist Church and will last until 11 a.m. The village garage sales begin on Friday and continue Saturday.

The North Hampton Memorial Day Parade forms at 2 p.m. and begins procession at 3 p.m. New to the parade this year will be local celebrity Buckeye Man and a motorcycle club. A Memorial Day Service is planned directly after the parade at the park. Those who want to participate in the parade need to call Bobbi Funderburg (937) 244-3526 or Dawn Weeks (937) 215-8346.

The Pike Township Fire and Rescue will host an Ice Cream Social after the parade at the firehouse. CareFlight is scheduled to be there from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. but that can change if they are called. Sandwiches, sides, drinks and ice cream will be available. Organizers are trying to remember when the Ice Cream Social started. They are asking anyone with old photos or information to contact them.

Asbury United Methodist Church will finish off the celebration with a free movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available before it begins. It is suggested that folks bring a lawn chair.

Fairborn: On Saturday and Sunday the Clark County Park District’s cannon will be at the Fairborn Military Timeline event at “Calamityville” National Center of Medical Readiness, 506 E. Xenia Road. Now this is barely into Greene County, but within sight of Clark County. The First Mad River Light Artillery will be there with its full-sized British Light Weight Bronze cannon. This cannon is an exact replica of the cannon used by Col. George Rogers Clark and his men at the Battle of Peckuwe, which happened at George Rogers Clark Park in 1780. The cannon crew will be dressed in American Revolutionary War uniforms. The cannon will be fired every two hours, beginning at 9 a.m.

Enon’s Memorial Day Parade is always held on Sunday, which is May 26 this year. The parade will process from the new Greenon Schools on Xenia Drive to the Cemetery on Main Street. The parade is sponsored by the George Rogers Clark Memorial VFW in Enon.

Springfield’s Memorial Day Parade will be held at 9 a.m. Monday.

Bethel Township: A week later on June 7, Bethel Township residents are invited to Bethel Township Fire Station 51, 3333 Lake Road, to watch a free movie, Fireheart, rated PG. Popcorn and juice will provided. Folks are requested to bring chairs or blankets to be comfortable. Personal snacks are OK. The event is free but donations to “Fill the Boot” will be appreciated.