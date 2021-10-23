Coronavirus: Moderna boosters soon available at Clark County Combined Health District

In contrast, a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recommended for everyone who received their first dose at least two months ago.

Qualifying people interested in a Moderna booster can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment with the health district. Moderna boosters will also be available at CVS Pharmacy locations.

About 53.4% of the vaccine-eligible population — 12 years and older — in Clark County has been vaccinated, Patterson said.

The health district administered more than 550 booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

A total of 310 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus were reported in Clark County this week. Overall, 19,812 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic’s beginning.

Ohio reported more than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the third straight day, with 4,078 cases recorded in the last day, according to the ODH.

Friday was the eighth consecutive day the state reported fewer than 5,000 daily cases. COVID cases have continued to decline throughout October as the delta surge shows signs of waning.

On Oct. 1, Ohio’s 21-day case average as 6,402 case a day, according to ODH. On Friday it was 4,554 cases a day. In the last week, the state is averaging 3,626 cases a day.

In addition, 649 total hospitalizations and 354 deaths have been reported in Clark County.

Patterson recommended that in preparation for the holidays, if people are planning to spend time with their loved ones, they should consider vaccination. If they have already been vaccinated, they should also consider receiving a booster dose if they are eligible for it.

The CCCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Center at 110 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

By the Numbers:

46.1: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

19,812: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

354: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County