Ohio reports just over 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Ohio has 5,367 (20.4%) hospital beds, 904 (19.19%) ICU beds and 3,013 (63.22%) ventilators available.

The state recorded 239 hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. Ohio’s 21-day average is 243 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

Ohio reported 339 deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 23,955, according to ODH. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in three weeks. The previous high was 329 deaths on Oct. 8.

The state updates death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate due to other states not regularly reporting death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

More than 55% of Ohioans, or 6.43 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.38% of adults and 64.3% of those 12 and older. More than 5,300 people started the vaccine in the last day, according to ODH.

Half of Ohio’s population has finished the vaccine, including 62.14% of adults and 60.05% of those 12 and older. Nearly 6,000 people competed the vaccine within the last 24 hours.

More than 448,000 people in the state have received additional vaccines doses, including 16,111 people in the last day.