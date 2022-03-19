Coronavirus: Clark County continues to see dip in new COVID-19 cases

“We are very happy to be at the levels of (COVID-19) activity in our community that we are seeing right now. We are hoping that it has run its course, that it has burned itself out. But, we are still weary,” Patterson said.

They talked about a subvariant of Omicron. They also talked about past trends related to the Delta variant that peaked in the first two weeks of October in the county and was followed by the Omicron variant.

With Omicron dipping following a peak in those cases, the public health officials said they are watching case data across the state and country as well as observing what is happening in other parts of the world, including countries such as China that is seeing a spread in the Omicron variant. The hope is that it will not cause another variant that would have impacts locally, Patterson said.

“We will continue to watch over COVID and make sure that we do all the things necessary to make the community safe as possible,” Patterson added.

COVID-19 test kits are still available and can be obtained through the federal government, via by mail, or at the main offices of the Clark County Combined Health District on East Home Road.

“You are welcome to drive-thru, don’t even have to get out of your car, to get some test kits from us at our main office,” said Cook.

In terms of concerns regarding chemicals used in those kits, Patterson and Cook recommended washing of hands or wearing gloves if that would make people more comfortable when handling them.

Patterson said that with any chemicals or medicine in the home, keep out of the reach of children, and that there is no reason for those chemicals, such as those used in test kits, to touch the skin.

“Those kits if handled according to the directions and if you wash your hands when you are done are very safe, really no scare involved. Just be careful that you don’t let your kids play with them and that you don’t get anything on your hands,” Patterson added.