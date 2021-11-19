Coronavirus: Clark County cases down from last week

In Clark County, a total of 702 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic’s beginning, ODH reported.

Patterson also updated the community on the state of vaccination against COVID-19 in Clark County. A total of 53.4% of those 12 and older in Clark County are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, Patterson said.

The health district also distributed 1,184 vaccines this week, more than 800 of which were third doses of booster doses of the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults (those aged 18 and older). Clark County residents can receive a booster dose by scheduling an appointment at the district’s 110 W. Leffel Lane vaccine distribution center.

A total of 133 first-time vaccines were given to kids who are 5-11 years old. Rocking Horse also began administering vaccines to children aged 5-11 this week, Patterson said.

“Please, please get your babies vaccinated,” said NAACP president Denise Williams, who joined Patterson during the weekly livestream. She shared her experience of her young great-granddaughter being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I don’t wish this on any parent, or grandparent,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to experience what I have experienced.”

ODH reported that 46.9% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series as of Friday afternoon.

As area families approach the holiday season, Patterson urged viewers to consider testing for the virus before gathering with loved ones, especially if they are showing symptoms.

He also advised that families physically distance themselves “the best they can.” Unvaccinated people who have been exposed to the virus, too, should quarantine: Patterson suggested that families send them food and video-call them in order for them to also enjoy the holiday and feel included.

“We’ve got to protect mom and dad, we’ve got to protect grandma and grandpa, we’ve got to protect aunts and uncles,” Patterson said.

By the Numbers:

46.9: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

21,113: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

382: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County