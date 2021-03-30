Commentary: Restrictions on food trucks just baffling

Explore Historic Clark County home becomes unique wedding venue

For a long time we could not go into restaurants. Takeout and delivery replaced indoor dining. But we had become accustomed to a varied menu and we missed it.

Each week in Enon two of the biggest days last summer were the food truck days; Wednesday and Saturday. We planned menus around these motorized kitchens on wheels, and looked forward to our favorite trucks returning. I think we can safely say that was the highlight of the summer of 2020 in Enon.

During the dark scary days of this pandemic the food truck rally was a treat. Enon was indeed the envy of neighboring communities.

We were pretty good about distancing and most folks wore masks even though it was outside and quite breezy (and rainy) at times. It was good to see neighbors, compare masks and “touch base”, even from a distance.

I met people from all over the area waiting in the distanced food lines. The food trucks actually drew people into our community, where I imagine they also could have filled their tank or picked up some needed items at a drugstore or grocery. The rallies were good for the community.

I think we were all sad when the weather got cold and food truck rallies stopped.

We were looking forward to the food trucks returning in the warmer weather. Now that people are getting immunized by the thousands, schools are open, and we have many COVID-19 survivors among us, we are seeing that speck of light at the end of the tunnel growing bigger.

But alas the food truck rallies are not to be this year.

We can have lone food trucks set up on one lot occasionally in Clark County, but not like it was last summer. There will be no multiple food truck rallies with that fun variety of choices.

There are so many rumors and versions of what is keeping the Enon Food Truck Rallies from happening. There are fingers pointing in many directions. However, we all know our governor has strict rules for gatherings and our governmental agencies have to abide by his rules. Frankly, I don’t care who made the decision, I just want to know why.

I cannot help but wonder what changed so that the food truck rallies are not allowed this summer after they were okay when the pandemic was at its worst last summer.

Now that social distancing needs to be only three feet instead of six feet, it seems like the food trucks would be even more pandemic-compliant this summer. On top of that, many of those in line have had their immunizations, which I think should make the event safer.

Xenia and Fairborn have started having food truck rallies of their own.

Why is it safer in Greene County to have food truck rallies than Clark County? Aren’t we in the same state?

Whatever the logic, it would help if all counties went by the same rules.

Since Enon isn’t having the rallies anymore, some of our locals are driving to neighboring counties to buy their favorite treats for supper.

Personally, we will continue ordering takeout and delivery from our local restaurants and occasionally dine inside when it is allowed. And we will probably make the drive to the food truck rallies once in awhile, too, just for the fun of it. However, I would rather spend our money locally and not waste the gas.

We will keep our eyes on the news like all the other governmental agencies are and hope that pandemic restrictions, especially for outdoor events, are eased a bit soon.

Meanwhile, we all need to keep our eyes on the light at the end of the COVID Tunnel. It won’t be long now. We just need to be patient a bit longer.

Keep on keeping on folks. We are going to do this.