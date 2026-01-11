Cook stepping down as Clark County health commissioner next year rather than cut services

In a media release, Cook pointed to the abrupt $2.7 million in federal grant dollars cut that led to layoffs and reduced services. He said he believes more federal cuts will come and there have been reductions in the department’s budget from the state.

“When funds are cut, there are only so many ways we can respond,” Cook said. “We cannot afford to take more services away from our citizens when there are so many needs in our community, so I decided to make a change at the top.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Hemphill has served as Cook’s deputy health commissioner for the last two years and has been with the department since 2019. The plan was originally for Hemphill to eventually take Cook’s position but they “just accelerated the timeline a bit,” Cook said.

The agency will go without a deputy health commissioner following Hemphill’s promotion.

“This is the trickle-down effect of federal policy and funding being completely out of touch with the immense public health needs of our community,” Cook said.

On March 24, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services cut $2.7 million of an anticipated grant the health department was supposed to have access to through July 2026. The grant funded basic critical infectious disease investigation and the health district spent $947,093.67 of the total award.

These funds were earmarked for paying salaries of public health nurses, several disease investigators, a clinic coordinator, a public health assistant, a public health navigator and several interpreters, Cook said previously, in addition to funding transportation to appointments for those in need. Funds also would have helped the health district to hire a nurse practitioner, medical assistant and clinic nurse to open a new clinic site, and to purchase a mobile health clinic to take public health services to areas in need in the county.

Throughout 2026, Cook will continue his services as Clark County health commissioner but will also begin transitioning to the role of deputy health commissioner in Miami County. Following Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes’ retirement, Cook will take that position. He worked for the Miami County Health Department from 2002 to 2014 and served as health commissioner for four years.

Cook, who lives in Clark County, described his departure as “bittersweet” and said he has been grateful to serve the community.

“I hope everyone shares in my excitement for the next chapter of leadership here in Clark County. Gracie is an amazing leader, and she is just getting started,” Cook said.

Hemphill will be the county’s first female health commissioner, which Cook said is worth celebrating.

“My staff and everyone I’ve worked with have been amazing. I’ll truly miss them,” Cook said. “But I’m excited for Gracie, and I’m looking forward to continuing my career in public health in Miami County where it all began for me.”