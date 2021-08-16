Community Voice: Clark State is back

1. We are Back to Better — Many institutions are committing to “getting back to normal.” Clark State has focused on “getting back to better.” We want to ensure that we have included and embraced lessons learned during the pandemic that have increased student performance and enhanced student learning and services. A good example of “getting back to better” is reflected in several new positions that we are leveraging to assist employees and students in continued and sustained professional development through our Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL). Clark State has added a new staff professional development position and a new instructional design position to respond to and train employees and students on the latest technologies and best practices in learning. Additionally, during the pandemic, Clark State overhauled our staff evaluation process and embraced a staff coaching model that prioritizes student, community service, and equity goals.

2. Back to the Spotlight — Community colleges are in the news. There is much talk of “free” community college, and the outlines of such a plan have yet to be ironed out, but there is no doubt that the public, lawmakers, and industry recognize the need for skilled and educated individuals who are nimble and prepared for the future of work. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that flexibility, self-direction, and communication ability — traditionally labeled “soft skills” — are in-demand and perhaps the “hardest” skills of all to acquire. The American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan both contain major and much-needed investments in community colleges, including $100 billion in workforce training over the next 10 years, and an additional $80 billion for Pell grants over that same period.