Community kitchen, library event among Clark, Champaign things to do this week

Food Pantry

Clark State College will host a Second Harvest Walk-Up Food Pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in parking lot G of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane. Attendees must bring state ID and proof of current address, income is self-reported, and arrive early as the pantry is a first-come, first-served basis.

SAY Meeting

The SAY (Self-Advocacy for You) group meeting will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Buckeye A & B, Activity Center, FF Mueller Campus, 2527 Kenton St. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month.

All individuals with developmental disabilities are invited to attend monthly meetings to learn about self-advocacy, life skills, leadership and participate in community service events.

Coffee Club

The Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services will host its weekly coffee club from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursday at 642 S. Main St. in Urbana. The club is is free and all attendees will receive an insulated coffee mug, free coffee, donuts and will be entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to a local restaurant.

Clark Park Hikers

The Clark County Park District will host a walk in one of the parks from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday. The group meets at George Rogers Clark Park on the first, second and third Thursday morning of each month, at the parking lot below the dam.

Lung Cancer Event

Mercy Health – Springfield will hold a “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at COhatch the Market to help raise awareness surrounding early detection of lung cancer.

The goal is to provide education and promote awareness, which will include a large inflatable lung to give attendees an up-close look at the dangerous effects lung cancer can have.

The guest speakers will include Chris Cook, assistant health commissioner for Clark County Combined Health District and Gabe Jones, the health commissioner for Champaign Health District. The event will also host a variety of vendors as well as staff from Mercy Health to provide information on services and treatments available to patients. There will also be a tribute to honor, celebrate, and remember those who have been touched by lung cancer.