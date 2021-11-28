Community Blood Center drives slated for December

Community Blood Center will host multiple blood drives in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties in December.
Blood drives will occur at the following locations and dates:
- Champaign community monthly blood drive: Dec. 8 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana
- Logan County Discovery Center community blood drive: Dec. 9 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1973 State Route 47 West, Bellefontaine
- Springfield Family YMCA community blood drive: Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St., Springfield.
Appointments are encouraged; schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.
The holiday season is an important time to donate, as many businesses and organizations are not hosting blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related restrictions and people are often distracted from donating during this busy time of holiday activities and travel, Community Blood Center said in a press release.
Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
