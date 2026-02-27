Comedian Jan McInnis to keynote Community Health Foundation celebration in Springfield

Anyone in the community, especially in Clark and Champaign counties, is welcome to attend. Tickets are available through March 5.

CHF Celebrates is known as an evening of fun, food and friends. It will begin with social time, cocktails, appetizers and live acoustic music by Terry Van Auker, followed by a program highlighting CHF’s work over the past year and what’s coming. Then, McInnis will take the stage.

“We are excited to celebrate the work of the foundation—such as the $770,000 in grant-funding CHF provided to organizations working to improve the health and wellness of our community last year,” said Joy Rogers, CHF executive director. “It’s always an inspiring and entertaining evening and a chance to get with friends, enjoy great food and drink and have some fun. I think we can all use a bit of laughter in our lives.”

McInnis knows how humor can improve life, and not just from her experience as a professional comedian. Her road to comedy was paved by years as a marketing professional.

“It’s about finding the funny in life, in business, in the personal. If you don’t look for it, you don’t see it. This is about fun tips for humor and health,” she said.

McInnis suggests that you often have to find the humor yourself to shift your perspective; however, she cautions against being mean, noting that humor is ultimately subjective.

“When something is stressful, you have to laugh. Sometimes just for yourself can change your own energy and give yourself a mental break,” she said.

That can be as simple as just looking around, taking a different route to work or doing something that can refreshen and broaden your outlook and the enjoyment and humor can come from that.

McInnis has taken her message on humor to a variety of industries and businesses. The Springfield community can be a ripe candidate for finding the humor.

“Come out for a fun, uplifting night for the community. I love to meet people,” she said.

CHF is a local voice for health care needs, providing funding to non-profit organizations focused on health and wellness, community health resource information, reproductive health services and health and wellness programs.

Tickets cost $35 and the registration deadline is March 5. Register by visiting eventbrite.com, emailing BSutter@mercy.com or calling 937-523-7002.

For more information about the Community Health Foundation, go to community-health-foundation.org. To learn more about McInnis, go to theworklady.com.