COhatch to present ‘Concert in the Alley’

Explore Summer Tour Series in Springfield resets this week

“This is going to have an epic European café vibe. We hope this will get people pumped to go down to the park later for the Summer Arts Festival,” said Hatfield, who explained the time was intentional so it wouldn’t conflict with the 8 p.m. performance by the Brass Tracks Band.

Bryant’s voice made national news in 2019 when, as a Mechanicsburg High wrestler, he stepped in to sing the National Anthem during the Ohio Division III District Wrestling Championship. He would trade in the mats for microphones.

Hatfield, who has seen Bryant play long sets without tiring, describes him as having a Johnny Cash-like voice and will mix classic songs with a few originals he’s written as the concert’s opener at 3.

Country performer and Springfield resident Mundy has been a fixture on stages across the area and also has a playlist of original tunes. Hatfield has witnessed Mundy turn in powerhouse performances at COhatch previously.

The American Landscape has been one of the area’s leading Americana music groups, whose originals include a song inspired by Springfield, “Heart of Ohio (I am the City).”

There will also be a variety of food and drink specials offered. The combination of consumables and music will create a unique atmosphere according to Hatfield.

“It will be just a great, ambient scene,” he said.

COhatch will follow up with a grand opening/reopening event at 4 p.m. July 24 with live music, prizes, food and drinks and an ’80s theme.

HOW TO GO

What: COhatch Concert in the Alley

Where: COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 17

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/cohatchspringfield/